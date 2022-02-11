Black History Month: New outdoor addition to Willow Hill Heritage Center

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County group that teaches local African American history now offers a piece of the past people can actually see and enter.

They’ve rebuilt, piece by piece, an early 1900′s schoolhouse that helped educate the children of former slaves.

The volunteers who helped preserve Bennett Grove School say it’s a lasting piece of history to help teach the past to future generations.

Boards and lumber help tell a story more than 100 years old. Benjamin Bennet was a freed slave who moved here and built the one room schoolhouse.

“He needed a school for his children because it was so far from the other two schools,” said Board President Dr. Alvin Jackson.

It held up to 70 students through seventh grade, with one teacher. It closed in 1952 and sat empty. Jackson and others started work years ago to preserve it.

“We started to move the school while it was still intact. Then Hurricane Matthew put it on the ground!”

They took it apart board by board and brought it to the Willow Hill Heritage Center. They used excess lumber to recreate a well and outhouses students needed with no running water. Jackson says it helps bring history to life.

“It will tell the story of bygone years and schools where African American children went.”

They’ll continue the work by finishing the porch and building wooden desks to furnish the room.

He hopes people come here to see Bennett Grove but also take in the Willow Hill story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.