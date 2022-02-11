Sky Cams
Georgia Day classroom banner competition

Almost 290 years. That’s how long Georgia has been... Georgia.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Almost 290 years. That’s how long Georgia has been... Georgia.

Every year on February 12, Georgia Day is celebrated in recognition of the the states colonial founding in 1733 by General James Edward Oglethorpe.

Each year, schools commemorate the day with a banner making competition. It’s part of the Georgia History Festival.

Friday, representatives from the Georgia Historical Society handing out the trophy this year’s winners. They say it’s really about student’s learning more about their state.

“We really want them to think about Georgia, the past the present and the future. Thinking about the happy times, the sad times, and everything in between and to really reflect on this day and what it means for us a Georgians,” said Elyse Butler, Marker Manager for the Georgia Historical Society.

Each year there is a theme to the competition. This years theme is “Georgia’s People and Places.”

Students learned about how historical Georgians used and shaped the land.

