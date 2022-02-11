Sky Cams
Majority of Port Wentworth administrative staff resigns over ‘hostile work environment’, according to outgoing city manager

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth administrative services have been impacted after several employees resigned, according to the outgoing city manager.

Ed Booth, who resigned his position as Port Wentworth city manager, said six out of seven Port Wentworth administrative staff members have all resigned because they were subjected to a hostile work environment from city council.

Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton said that he and the current city attorney will handle day-to-day operations while looking for a city manager replacement.

Public safety operations are operating as normal, but other city administrative services are being impacted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

