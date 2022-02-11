Man charged with two murders in Vidalia makes first court appearance

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused of killing a mom and daughter in Vidalia last month made his first court appearance Friday.

Joshua Sanders of Birmingham, Ala. appeared before court for the first time since he was arrested in Arizona and extradited to Toombs County.

Sanders was wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of Latorey and Pamela Harden in Vidalia on Jan. 6. Investigators say he stole one of the victim’s cars, drove it to Birmingham, then made his way toward Arizona.

The captain of investigations for the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says an eyewitness helped them identify Sanders, then they put out a “be on the lookout” notification to all law enforcement across the country, leading to his arrest by U.S. Marshals.

“This is a very unordinary case for us. This is not something that we see. This is not Vidalia, this is not Toombs County for us,” said Capt. Jordan Kight, with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders waived his extradition hearing in Arizona, which allowed him to be transported back to Georgia. Sanders arrived at the Toombs County Detention Center Thursday night.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Bobby Reeves read Sanders his charges which include two counts of felony murder. Sanders is using a public defender but has the right to hire his own.

District Attorney Tripp Fitzner says the court appearance was the first step in a long process.

“We want to get this case indicted as expeditiously as we can. So, on our end, we’re going to be working on getting the case prepared for a grand jury. That typically is the next step,” Fitzner said.

Moving forward, Sanders has the right to apply for bond or a preliminary hearing. For now, he’s still being held at the Toombs County Detention Center.

