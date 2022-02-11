New mentoring program fills need in Hinesville community

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A new after-school program in the Hinesville area aims to make a big difference in the lives of young men.

LightsOut Empowerment Director Larry Murray says he started a conference to mentor young men and fill a need in the community.

The LightsOut Empowerment Mentoring program consists of 25 young men ages 11 to 21. Murray says the goal is to provide safe space where they can enjoy the fellowship of others and receive tutoring if needed. He also says it gives them something to be a part of.

“I saw a need for this early on, back when I started teaching three years ago. These guys really need mentoring. They need somebody they can look up to and somebody they can really depend on, because they’re going through some tough times right now. I put together a team of mentors that I know young men can talk to,” said Larry Murray, director.

The program is complete with a DJ, guest speakers, and this Thursday featured professional headshots –even including a fresh haircut beforehand.

Murray says there’s still room to register your student. The program goes until May. If interested, contact lightsoutempowerment@gmail.com.

