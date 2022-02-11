Renovation complete at 100-year-old Candler County courthouse

CANDLER COUNTY Ga. (WTOC) - People in Candler County can now see the finished product after a year of renovation in their 100-year-old courthouse.

The year-long renovation inside not only gives space to staff members but helps them serve the public better.

The court room upstairs got a face lift as well as new benches to replace the antique fold-down seats. The clerk of court and probate offices now have more room to work after the county relocated the tax commission and tax assessor across town.

The $250,000 project also re-divided the space for records as well as offices and places to discuss court records, wills, and other matters with citizens.

“They can also offer some privacy. Some things handled at the courthouse aren’t exactly things you want out in the open. We had people who were forced to discuss their sensitive matters almost on top of other people. Now we can accommodate them and be a little more private,” County Administrator Bryan Aasheim said.

The records space helps them assist people faster rather than going down the street to retrieve them. The remodel also doubled the number of bathrooms from one to two.

He says they hope they can maintain the historic integrity and function of the building now for years to come.

