SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in Savannah are mourning the death of retired police officer and Longtime City Councilman David Jones.

He died last week at 89 years old.

David Jones dedicated his life to serving his city and his country.

Savannah community honors life of retired police officer, longtime city councilman (The Jones Family)

He was a veteran, longtime police officer and city councilman. His colleagues said he will truly be missed.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I ask that we all stand and observe a moment of silence in honor of David Jones,” said Mayor Van Johnson at Thursday’s City Council Meeting.

The City of Savannah honored Jones for his service.

“Alderman David Jones who not only served our community as a law enforcement officer of 30 years, served our country in the Air Force and also served as my predecessor in the first district of Savannah where he served 12 years.”

Jones was also a lieutenant with SPD for more than 31 years.

“When I came to Savannah in 1979, I met David Jones,” said William Lyght, a retired major of the Savannah Police Department.

Lyght said Jones helped him start his career.

Savannah community honors life of retired police officer, longtime city councilman (William Lyght)

“He showed me the town and introduced me to people like Charlie Johnson, W. W. [Westley Wallace] Law and Curtis Cooper.”

He said everybody at the police department respected him.

“Everybody knew David and David knew everybody.”

He said they talked all the time and he remembers one of their last conversations.

“When I saw David Jones, he was in the hospital and it was at that time that he said, I want you to speak for me. I said what do you mean? He said I want you to speak at my funeral.”

Lyght said Jones was loved and left his mark on Savannah.

“He was my good friend and I will miss him.”

The funeral service will be held Friday at 12pm at St. Paul CME Church on 1601 Barnard Street. Masks are required.

