The Savannah Philharmonic is coming to The Lucas Theatre

This is a file photo of the Lucas Theatre in Savannah.
By Danielle Lee
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic is back in action for the first full-scale scheduled performance since the pandemic struck two years ago.

The Savannah Philharmonic is a nonprofit 501 organization of more than 60 professional musicians who are dedicated to bringing the “Soundtrack of Savannah” to all the various communities and neighborhoods of Savannah and the region.

This program will include Beethoven works and the Savannah Philharmonic’s first-ever performance of his Fourth Symphony.

This event will take place Feb 12, at the Lucas Theatre and ticket prices range from $29 to $69.

Tickets may be purchased online at savannahphilharmonic.org.

For discounted ticket purchases, please call the Savannah Philharmonic offices at 912-232-6002.

The Lucas Theatre currently has a mask mandate.

