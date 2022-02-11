Savannah prepares for busy Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of visitors will be in the coastal empire starting today to celebrate the Valentine’s Day Holiday. Friday night and Saturday night, the city is expecting around 26,000 people to be spending the night, each night. Hotels will be around 80 percent occupancy for those two nights.

Visit Savannah says Friday and Saturday night will be busiest, with numbers trailing off for Sunday and Monday, which is typical this time of year, despite the actual holiday on Monday.

Jamie Durrence from the Daniel Reed Hospitality Group says that January is a slow month for them so this Valentine’s Day holiday gives them a boost in business when they need it most. Also, with the holiday falling on Monday, Durrence thinks it will be beneficial for them.

“Fortunately, the Super Bowl is usually really not a good night for us but with Valentine’s falling on a Monday, we are getting good business on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday which is really exciting,” said Jamie Durrence from the Daniel Reed Hospitality Group.

Some places don’t take reservations so you will want to get there early but others that have been accepting reservations, there are not many left. Durrence thinks that Sunday might be the best night to dine out this weekend because some people will likely be staying home to watch the Super Bowl..

In addition to restaurants, local bakeries are gearing up for the holiday too. At Baker’s Pride in Savannah they have their special menu for Valentine’s Day rolled out. While, they started selling their specials the first of February, they ramp up production on Friday and will offer them until Monday. In just one day, they will sell close to 2,000 donuts.

