Tybee Island trail getting a facelift

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A trail on Tybee Island is getting a facelift thanks to a partnership between the city and a local restaurant.

The owners of Salt Island Fish and Beer say they’re always looking for ways to invest in the island they call home. Their latest project is the Sally Pearce Nature Trail.

From July to September, the restaurant held various fundraisers to raise money to revitalize the area. With $5,000 raised, they were able to work with the island’s public works department to install new benches and picnic tables, lay down new gravel and enhance the signage to make it more visible from the road. Trash cans, a dog waste center and tree identification markers will also be added soon.

Even though the project isn’t done yet, people are still invited to come check it out.

“With so many people talking about over-development of the island it was really important to be able to preserve a green space and make it more user friendly for everyone on the island. It’s amazing! I can’t wait for it to be done and I can’t wait for tomorrow for Arbor Day for people to come out and start enjoying this space,” Salt Island Fish and Beer co-owner Emily Liebtag said.

Arbor Day will be celebrated in Georgia on the 18th, but as Liebtag said the city is celebrating a little bit early. Saturday at 10 a.m., people are invited to come here to the trail to plant trees along it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

