Tybee mayor feels voter roll question answered after meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Concerns about voter laws that affect Tybee Island’s unique population have been brought to the forefront over the last few weeks.

The island’s city council sat down to discuss it at Thursday’s meeting.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions says the voter roll was the big topic of discussion and that it was informative. She says it brought awareness to the importance of voting, of having a clear understanding of what it entails to be a registered voter on the island and that it made the city more aware of their own processes.

Some residents on the island say they’ve been looking into voter laws that affect the island, which includes the voter roll.

They claim that it’s not being updated often enough, and at Thursday night’s council meeting it made the agenda.

“It, especially, was eye opening, I think, to the public in understanding who the players are, officially, in updating our roll,” Mayor Sessions said.

Mayor Sessions says during the discussion, she read this letter sent by the Chatham County Board of Registrars after they say they were made aware of concerns expressed by some residents about the accuracy of the island’s voter roll. In the letter, Chairman Colin McRae outlines the process of challenging voter registrations and the history of such challenges by the Tybee Island municipal government.

Mayor Sessions says the letter explains that the city has taken the appropriate steps to maintain an accurate voter list.

“Tybee was doing everything right regarding how we look and how we review our voter roll,” Mayor Sessions said.

Although, Mayor Sessions says Tybee can always do more and they will.

Sessions says the council also addressed a list that is circulating around town. The list was made by these concerned residents and includes names of their neighbors whose voter status they are questioning. Sessions says this list does not mean anything.

“We explained that that has nothing to do with the City of Tybee. It is not, in any way, an official list. Anybody who’s on that list, it means zero. It means that you continue doing what you do until you hear differently from an official source,” Mayor Sessions said.

The Chatham County Board of Registrars letter also addressed this. They say they’re receiving dozens of calls a week from people questioning why they’re on the list when they are legitimately registered to vote on the island. Mayor Sessions says they will continue to scrub through the list as they’ve always done.

“We will be going through it, and we will be submitting any names that we feel need to be investigated further by the Chatham County Board of Registrars.”

Defining who is a resident and ensuring only residents vote is another concern brought up at the meeting. Mayor Sessions says the city will continue to educate its residents on the rules surrounding residency.

Mayor Sessions says she feels the meeting cleared the air and she does not expect anything else to come of the discussion. She says the city is meeting with the secretary of state’s office next week just to make sure they’re doing everything right.

