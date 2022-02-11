Sky Cams
United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrates 211 day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrating 211 day.

The day is all about increasing awareness of the service. It’s also to honor the 211 specialists for all they do to help people in the counties they serve.

The free service is to make sure every person has access to critical resources.

We spoke with one woman originally from Costa Rica who was sick and needed help with rent and utilities. She says she wouldn’t have been able to make it without the help of the service.

“God always puts things in their perfect place. I don’t want to think about what would’ve happened,” said Laura Espinoza with the help of translator Jessica Smith.

The United Way recognizes 211 Day every year.

They say the service answered more than 21,000 calls in 2021 for the Coastal Empire and 34,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you need assistance, you can call 211 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

