Warmer temperatures follow a cool morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning isn’t quite as cool with in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s closer to the coast at daybreak.

After a cool morning, temperatures jump up to the lower 70s this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/z9fCtBhFKe — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 11, 2022

Temperatures warm up to the upper 60s at noon with highs in the lower 70s. The evening will be comfortable and dry, but you might need a light jacket!

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.9′ 10:34AM I 6.1′ 4:23PM I 1.3′ 10:37PM

This gradual warmup continues into the weekend! Mostly sunny skies will be overhead Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.

We will have a front move through late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing in our next chance of rain with it. Most of us won’t see much rain, but there is a better chance south of the Altamaha River late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs only reaching the lower 60s on Sunday. Valentine’s Day looks great if you have plans! The morning will be chilly lows near freezing for our inland communities and mid 30s around Savannah. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 50s and 40s around during date night.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.