Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Warmer temperatures follow a cool morning

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning isn’t quite as cool with in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s closer to the coast at daybreak.

Temperatures warm up to the upper 60s at noon with highs in the lower 70s. The evening will be comfortable and dry, but you might need a light jacket!

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.9′ 10:34AM I 6.1′ 4:23PM I 1.3′ 10:37PM

This gradual warmup continues into the weekend! Mostly sunny skies will be overhead Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.

We will have a front move through late Saturday into early Sunday, bringing in our next chance of rain with it. Most of us won’t see much rain, but there is a better chance south of the Altamaha River late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs only reaching the lower 60s on Sunday. Valentine’s Day looks great if you have plans! The morning will be chilly lows near freezing for our inland communities and mid 30s around Savannah. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 50s and 40s around during date night.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
MGN Online
Savannah tire store owner sentenced to more than 10 years for distributing meth
Officer Anthony Christie (Savannah Police Dept.)
Charges dropped in I-16 crash that killed Savannah officer in 2018
Source: WTOC
GSP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Hwy. 17, near Wright Ave.
More historical artifacts found in the Savannah River

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-10-2022
First Alert Weather
Cool morning followed by a beautiful afternoon
Comfortable afternoon temperatures after a cool start
Andrew's 6:30 Thursday morning forecast
Cool mornings followed by warmer afternoons!
Andrew's Thursday forecast 2.10