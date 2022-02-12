6 displaced after apartment fire in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - An apartment fire has displaced a family in Burton.

The Burton Fire District say they responded to reports of a grease fire at an apartment at Magnolia Park Apartments on Laurel Bay Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters reported light smoke coming from a third-floor apartment when they arrived on scene.

The residents of the building were evacuated.

Officials say a single sprinkler head, activated above the stove where the grease fire started, had extinguished the fire.

Due to smoke and water damage in the apartment, two adults and four children were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Officials say the families in the other five apartments nearby were able to return to their homes.

