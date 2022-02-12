Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

6 displaced after apartment fire in Burton

The Burton Fire Department is crediting an apartment's sprinkler system for extinguishing a...
The Burton Fire Department is crediting an apartment's sprinkler system for extinguishing a fire that left six residents displaced Friday night.(Burton Fire District)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - An apartment fire has displaced a family in Burton.

The Burton Fire District say they responded to reports of a grease fire at an apartment at Magnolia Park Apartments on Laurel Bay Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters reported light smoke coming from a third-floor apartment when they arrived on scene.

The residents of the building were evacuated.

Officials say a single sprinkler head, activated above the stove where the grease fire started, had extinguished the fire.

Due to smoke and water damage in the apartment, two adults and four children were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Officials say the families in the other five apartments nearby were able to return to their homes.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Majority of Port Wentworth administrative staff resigns over ‘hostile work environment’, according to outgoing city manager
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped detainee who is considered dangerous
FILE PHOTO
Gun carry permit lawsuits cost Chatham Co. taxpayers
Savannah community honors life of retired police officer, longtime city councilman
Savannah community honors life of retired police officer, longtime city councilman
*
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge

Latest News

*
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped detainee who is considered dangerous
*
Chatham Emergency Management Agency asking residents to participate in online hurricane questionnaire