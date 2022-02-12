Sky Cams
Armstrong Hall of Champions unveiled

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Georgia Southern and Armstrong State merged into one in 2017, that marked the end of Pirate Athletics. But they are honoring the Pirates and all those student-athletes accomplished on the Armstrong Campus as the cut the ribbon on an Armstrong Athletics Hall of Fame.

With Friday’s ribbon cutting, fans can step back and take in 50 years of Armstrong Athletics, right here on campus.

Inside the Armstrong Rec center, or what used to be Alumni Arena, the Armstrong Hall of Champions was unveiled by Georgia Southern Friday afternoon.

The display honors Pirate teams and student-athletes and all that they accomplished during their years in Savannah.

Alumni and Hall-of-Fame members were invited back for the ceremony, including former Athletic Director Lisa Sweeney who now works for Georgia Southern and was involved in the project.

“It’s exciting to see all these former student-athletes and coaches come back, and, you know, it’s for them. It’s to honor their legacy, and the things that they accomplished when they were here,” Sweeney said.

“I literally grew up here. I turned from a boy to a man here at Armstrong, so I’m thankful they gave us something to remember us by,” said George Brown, former Armstrong Basketball player.

The wall even showcases wood from the original basketball court in Armstrong Gym, alongside championship banners that used to hang in the arena.

Whenever the rec center is open, the public is able to stop by and look at the Hall of Fame for free.

