Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped detainee who is considered dangerous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher confirms CCSO is searching for an escaped detainee.

Detainee Justin Creed Van Arsdale was in the care of Georgia Regional Hospital when he was able to escape the facility. CCSo says Arsdale is at large in the Chatham County area.

CCSO says Arsdale is considered a danger to himself and others.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. You are asked to not approach him.

