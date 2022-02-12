Sky Cams
Chatham Emergency Management Agency asking residents to participate in online hurricane questionnaire

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has asked Chatham County residents to participate in an online Hurricane Questionnaire.

Beginning Monday, February 14, the Hurricane Questionnaire will be open until Monday, February 28. CEMA is gathering information about how Chatham County residents receive information and react to a hurricane event affecting our community.

The Hurricane Questionnaire is available in both English and Spanish and can be found by visiting CEMA’s website. Residents should be able to complete the questionnaire in less than 15 minutes.

The data compiled will assist CEMA in understanding resident’s thought process and preferred communication methods. This data will be compared with CEMA’s current practices for decision making and evacuation communication to ensure effective coordination efforts for future events.

The questionnaire includes several critical questions for CEMA’s outreach and hurricane decision making practices, including a resident’s perceived risk from hurricane related impacts, how likely a resident would comply with mandatory evacuation orders, and reasons a resident would choose to evacuate or shelter in place for a hurricane in our community.

Questions or concerns with the questionnaire, or residents that may need special assistance completing the questionnaire, can contact CEMA via telephone at 912.201.4500 or by emailing cema@chathamcounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

