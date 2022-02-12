Colder air begins moving in Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds continue to stream in from the southwest this afternoon which assisted in holding most of us in the 60s today.

There are a few light showers out there, but nothing that will mess up your evening plans! Temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset with mostly cloudy conditions continuing overnight.

A small batch of light showers will move over coastal communities late this afternoon into the early evening. pic.twitter.com/vYZtBd9OeO — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 12, 2022

Sunday Tybee Tides: 6.9′ 5:41AM I 1.0′ 12:11PM I 5.8′ 6:08PM

Temperatures will only fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s early Sunday morning. A few light showers remain possible, mainly for communities along I-95 and coastal communities. Inland areas will likely remain dry. A cold front will pass through Sunday morning, taking the moisture with it offshore during the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s as clouds clear during the evening.

Colder air moves in behind this front, leading to a cold start to our Valentine’s Day. Morning temperatures start out in the low to mid 30s inland with upper 30s even possible along the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you have evening dinner plans, dress warm! Temperatures will drop to the 40s after sunset.

Tuesday morning will also be chilly with lows in the 30s, but we’ll rebound nicely during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Highs just to the lower 70s on Wednesday as a slight chance of rain is introduced to the area. Our next best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon into Friday. We even have a chance to see isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

