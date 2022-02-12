Memorial Health Children’s Hospital receives Valentine’s stuffed animal donation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Valentine’s Day coming up, one organization is helping to put smiles on the faces of children who are spending the holiday in the hospital.

The Keith Urban Fan Club just finished their 15th Annual Valentine’s Day Stuffed Monkey Drive for hospitalized children. This year, the group made up of members from around the world selected Savannah as a donation location. The group donated more than 400 monkeys to Memorial Health Children’s Hospital.

A hospital staff member says this surprise can make a big difference for kids receiving treatment.

“Just to be able to set up a stuffed animal in a kid’s room before the walk in makes it feel a lot more like home. Especially somewhere that doesn’t feel like home at all,” said Chloe Chapman, certified child life specialist.

The kids couldn’t wait to receive their new toys.

“I didn’t know what to do, because there were so many monkeys and I didn’t know which one to choose,” said Rylan Terry, a patient at the hospital.

Volunteers who helped make this possible say they were happy to take part.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to give back to our community and give to the children who need it, you know. They need some love and something to give them comfort and make them happy,” said Michelle Tacopina, a member of the Keith Urban Fan Club.

The group is distributing more than 5,300 stuffed monkeys to hospitals nationwide. This is the first year Savannah has received a donation.

