Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Fire responds to attic fire on Paradise Drive

Savannah Fire responded to an attic fire on Paradise Drive early Saturday morning.
Savannah Fire responded to an attic fire on Paradise Drive early Saturday morning.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents are displaced from their home after an attic fire early Saturday morning.

According to Savannah Fire, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm on Savannah’s southside at 5:46 a.m. While en-route, the call was upgraded to a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived to the fire in the in the 0 Block of Paradise Drive, they discovered a single-story residence with smoke and flames streaming from the roof.

Firefighters pulled down the kitchen ceiling and extinguished the fire in the attic space.

The residents were able to escape safely on their own.

The Red Cross was called to assist them.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Majority of Port Wentworth administrative staff resigns over ‘hostile work environment’, according to outgoing city manager
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped detainee who is considered dangerous
FILE PHOTO
Gun carry permit lawsuits cost Chatham Co. taxpayers
Joshua Sanders
Man charged with two murders in Vidalia makes first court appearance
Savannah community honors life of retired police officer, longtime city councilman
Savannah community honors life of retired police officer, longtime city councilman

Latest News

The Burton Fire Department is crediting an apartment's sprinkler system for extinguishing a...
6 displaced after apartment fire in Burton
*
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Savannah officers rescue drowning woman who jumped from bridge
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped detainee who is considered dangerous