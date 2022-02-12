Savannah Fire responds to attic fire on Paradise Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents are displaced from their home after an attic fire early Saturday morning.

According to Savannah Fire, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm on Savannah’s southside at 5:46 a.m. While en-route, the call was upgraded to a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived to the fire in the in the 0 Block of Paradise Drive, they discovered a single-story residence with smoke and flames streaming from the roof.

Firefighters pulled down the kitchen ceiling and extinguished the fire in the attic space.

The residents were able to escape safely on their own.

The Red Cross was called to assist them.

