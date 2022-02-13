Cold air moves in for Valentine’s Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Highs top out in the low to mid 60s as clouds clear during the evening.

Colder air continues filtering in this evening ahead of overnight lows in the 30s! pic.twitter.com/D3d8Ea7LGV — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 13, 2022

Temperatures then drop back into the 50s after sunset with a northwesterly breeze of about 10 mph. Colder air moves in behind this front, leading to a cold start to our Valentine’s Day.

Morning temperatures start out in the low to mid 30s inland with upper 30s even possible along the coast. Inland areas will likely drop close to freezing for an hour or two.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 6:29AM I 1.0′ 12:54PM I 6.6′ 6:52PM

After a chilly morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you have evening dinner plans, dress warm! Temperatures will drop to the 40s after sunset.

Tuesday morning will also be chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s, but we’ll rebound nicely during the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Highs just to the lower 70s on Wednesday as a slight chance of rain is introduced to the area. Our next best chance of rain will be late Thursday into Friday. We even have a chance to see isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.

Rain looks to move out by the second half of Friday with drier and cooler air settling back in for this coming weekend.

Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.