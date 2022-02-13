Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Erin Jackson of US wins Olympic gold, become first Black woman to medal in speedskating

Erin Jackson of the United States skates during a speedskating practice session at the 2022...
Erin Jackson of the United States skates during a speedskating practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that.

Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.

This one carried much more than national pride. The 29-year-old Jackson joins fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics. Davis won gold in the men’s 1,000 meters and silver in the 1,500 meters at the 2006 Olympics in Turin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office reports escaped detainee has been located
Savannah PD respond to E 54th St Shooting
Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street
FILE PHOTO
Majority of Port Wentworth administrative staff resigns over ‘hostile work environment’, according to outgoing city manager
Joshua Sanders
Man charged with two murders in Vidalia makes first court appearance
FILE PHOTO
Woman hopes scam story helps others from becoming victims

Latest News

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee...
One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris
Some tractors and trucks are blocking a border crossing in Alberta on Saturday.
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge