Georgia Southern fan representing Eagles at Super Bowl 56

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WTOC) - When the Rams and Bengals kickoff in the Super Bowl there will be a Georgia Southern fan in the stands representing the Eagles.

Jason Clary, a 2001 Georgia Southern graduate was named Sirus XM’s Ultimate Sports Fan, so he gets to travel to 12 of the biggest sporting events this year. Clary was there for the World Series, the National Championship, and now he’s in LA for the big game.

He plans to represent the Eagles at all the events.

“Georgia Southern has meant a lot to me and my family,” Clary explained. “When we were at the national championship game I had probably 40 or 50 Georgia fans come up to me and say, ‘Hail Southern!’ or, ‘Oh, we love Georgia Southern!’ you know, with Erk Russell and things like that. “It made me feel really good that people recognized the hat. Every once in a while someone will come up and be like, ‘oh man, I love Cole Swindell too!”

Clary is taking his son to the game and said of the 12 events, the Super Bowl was the event he was most excited for.

You can follow his journey to all the events on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.