‘It’s a safe space for fellow nerds to come’: Animazing Con comes to Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might’ve noticed some people wearing costumes if you were near the Savannah Convention Center.

That’s because the Savannah Animazing & Video Game Expo is being held this weekend.

It’s an event that is dedicated to the Japanese animation style called anime.

“It’s a safe space for fellow ‘nerds’ to come,” said convention organizer Lynn Frizzell

From costumes, to video games, and yes, even a giant, inflatable Pikachu, fans are showing their dedication to the popular Japanese animation style.

“I never did anything like this growing up, so it’s fantastic to finally be a part of it and to participate,” said Animazing Con attendee Martin Perez.

Aside from the typical vendors and panelists, the costumes are what set this convention apart.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite anime characters.

“That’s probably the best part about it. You can be and do whoever you want and whatever you want,” said Perez.

Anime series have risen in popularity in recent years and can be found on many streaming services.

Event organizers can only attribute the gaining popularity to one thing.

“Definitely it’s all due to social media. People are starting to see that this isn’t a weird thing to be into. This is actually a fun space to be in,” said Frizzell.

Which has meant an increase in popularity for Savannah’s convention over the years.

“This is one of the biggest ones I’ve seen yet. It’s definitely a good time seeing all these other cosplayers and all these vendors putting out amazing work,” said Perez.

This year’s convention is expected to draw nearly 3,000 people.

“We have come leaps and bounds from last year when we were in the little armory that we have here in Savannah. So this is insane,” said Frizzell.

And visitors say with the growing popularity comes a bigger creative community for fans of what may otherwise be looked at as unusual.

“You see all these people from different fandoms participating in and uniting in their interests and their love for these things together to make an amazing event for everyone around,” said Perez.

If you want to take part and show off your creativity, you still have one more day to do so.

The convention runs until the end of the day tomorrow.

