Late Riceboro mayor remembered with proclamation

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - This past September, the mayor of Riceboro, Joe Harris, died due to COVID-19. Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to remember him.

People remembered the late Joe Harris in the Keep Liberty Beautiful Garden behind the Midway-Riceboro Library Saturday. Organizers say they chose the location in recognition of Harris’ many contributions to the library system and community. Local leaders also issued a proclamation honoring his public service, and recognized the day as Joseph Harris Day. Harris’ mother says it was very meaningful.

“It brought back his accomplishments. Things that he did in his life. It also brought back up how short his life was, and the things that he could have accomplished as well,” said Priscilla Harris, Joseph Harris’ mother.

Following Saturday’s ceremony, the proclamation will hang in the library.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. The Coastal News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

