Long County fire displaces several residents

Ludowici, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire Saturday night in Ludowici has left three people displaced.

It happened on the 300 block of Cypress street.

According to Ludowici fire department Captain Nick Maxwell, the fire began shortly after 6:30 p.m. and was a grease fire.

There was only one person at home at the time, they were not injured.

The Red Cross is being called in to help.

