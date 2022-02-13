Sky Cams
Long County fire displaces several residents

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ludowici, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire Saturday night in Ludowici has left three people displaced.

It happened on the 300 block of Cypress street.

According to Ludowici fire department Captain Nick Maxwell, the fire began shortly after 6:30 p.m. and was a grease fire.

There was only one person at home at the time, they were not injured.

The Red Cross is being called in to help.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. The Coastal News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

