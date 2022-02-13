Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office reports escaped detainee has been located
Savannah PD respond to E 54th St Shooting
Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street
FILE PHOTO
Majority of Port Wentworth administrative staff resigns over ‘hostile work environment’, according to outgoing city manager
Joshua Sanders
Man charged with two murders in Vidalia makes first court appearance
FILE PHOTO
Woman hopes scam story helps others from becoming victims

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Late Riceboro mayor remembered
Late Riceboro mayor remembered with proclamation
Long County fire displaces several
Long County fire displaces several residents
Vendors set up in the center's exhibitor hall.
‘It’s a safe space for fellow nerds to come’: Animazing Con comes to Savannah Convention Center