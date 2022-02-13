One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road early Sunday morning.

Chatham County Police tells WTOC that a pedestrian was running across Ogeechee Road when they were hit by a vehicle.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unclear what time this accident happened.

