One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road early Sunday morning.
Chatham County Police tells WTOC that a pedestrian was running across Ogeechee Road when they were hit by a vehicle.
The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say it is unclear what time this accident happened.
