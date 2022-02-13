Savannah brewery hosts ‘Puppy Bowl’ adoption event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only big game happening today.

Some four-legged friends participated in a super bowl of their own here in our area.

On this Super Bowl Sunday, Service Brewing Co. brought the puppies to the people during its first ever “Puppy Bowl” adoption event in hopes of finding homes for local dogs.

Renegade Paws Rescue partnered with Service Brewing Co. in Savannah to get the furry little pups adopted.

Brewery goers could grab a drink and play with the dogs in need on a pup-sized football field.

Visitors had the chance adopt these dogs right at the brewery and have a new friend to watch the big game with.

But there were no penalties or flags thrown at this football game as brewery staff say the event highlights what they call a big need for people to adopt.

“A lot of folks don’t consider adoption. They don’t consider rescuing dogs. So this brings it to them, instead of them having to go and seek it out,” said Service Brewing Co. CEO Kevin Ryan. “I think there will be some couples that go home with pets today that didn’t plan on it when they walked into the brewery.”

Renegade Paws Rescue’s next adoption event will be next Sunday at Bentley’s Pet Stuff & Grooming on Whitemarsh Island.

