Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting near the corner of E. 54th Street and Waters Avenue.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 54th Street Saturday evening.

Police say one man was shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. The incident remains under investigation.

