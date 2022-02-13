Sky Cams
Volunteers plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day on Tybee Island
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island got a little head start in celebrating Arbor Day Saturday.

Volunteers came out to the Sally Pearce Nature Trail to plant trees in celebration of the day.

Over the last few weeks, if you have driven by the Sally Pearce Nature Trail you have probably seen that it’s getting some upgrades.

New signage, gravel and picnic benches are just some of what’s being done to revitalize the area.

A big part of the project also includes fresh landscaping.

So this is why organizers say they chose the trail as the place where the community could come and plant trees for this year’s Arbor Day.

The Savannah Tree Foundation brought the volunteers 10 Eastern Red Cedar trees to plant.

Everyone who came was also given their own seedlings.

“It’s great for the community and it’s great for the park. Of course, after some of the named storms we’ve had in the past it’s great to start building up our canopy on the island again. We want to plant the trees, so we’ll separate the roadway from the park. It’ll provide a private, vegetative buffer,” says Brent Levy, Director of Forestry and Environmental Services for the city of Tybee Island.

The official day Georgia celebrates Arbor Day is February 18.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

