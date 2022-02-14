Flower shop receives extra help on Valentine’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve thought about being a florist for a day, Valentine’s Day might not be the day you’d choose. But a group in Statesboro takes on the task each year to help benefit their community.

Walk in a flower shop today, and it might be at your own risk. It looks like an overturned ant hill. But one local florist has found a way to make it just a little bit less hectic.

Frazier’s Florist tackles its single busiest day with an extra army of delivery drivers. The ladies of the Altrusa Club show up - nearly all 40 members - to pick up arrangements and take off on each route.

“We get to give people smiles and make their day. It doesn’t cost us anything and doesn’t cost them anything. And yes, Shannon pays us,” said Pat Parsons, with the Altrusa Club.

The plan covers nearly 500 deliveries stretched across Bulloch Count and a few beyond. Florist Shannon Lowe makes a donation to the club for their efforts.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. Seriously, we put this stuff our here and they make it disappear. It’s phenomenal what they do,” Lowe said.

The Altrusa Club helps promote childhood literacy and a host of other community projects. They say their day of fun helps make those projects happen.

And they’re likely already planning for next year.

