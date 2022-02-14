Hugaroo gift kids facing life-threatening illnesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hugaroo is a non-profit that gave out its 30,000 bear today in Savannah.

The goal of Hugaroo is to gift kids facing life-threatening illnesses a little comfort.

The Girl Scout Gold Award Project by Jenna Thrasher, honors Morgan who passed away at 17-years-old from cancer.

Hugaroo has grown over the years from Charlotte, North Carolina, Richmond, Virginia, Colorado, and parts of the Lowcountry.

Belk Department store collaborated with Hugaroo and kids received the “Belkie Bears” for today’s donation.

