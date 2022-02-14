Jury seated in federal trial for 3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has been selected in the federal trial of three men that murdered Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan all face federal hate crimes charges after being convicted in the state-level murder trial in November 2021.

The jury consists of 12 active and four alternates.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

