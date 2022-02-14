MONDAY | Sunshine rules the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Valentine’s Day! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are much colder this morning. Temperatures bottom-out in the low to mid-30s in most neighborhoods between 6 and 8 a.m. Patchy frost is possible, especially along and west of the I-95 corridor.

With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, temperatures recover into the low to mid-50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s between 1 and 3 p.m. Today will be a chilly, but still very nice, February day.

Enjoy it!

Under a few high clouds, temperatures cool back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by dinner-time and we’ll bottom-out in the low to mid-30s early Tuesday morning. Areas of frost are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sunshine, again, rules the forecast Tuesday with afternoon temperatures cruising back into the low and mid-60s.

A more noticeable warm-up is expected mid to late-week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Plan on more clouds Wednesday, followed by clouds and a chance of showers Thursday, into Friday. The front stalls out and a chance of rain and isolated thunder lingers into the weekend.

We’ll be fine-tuning the weekend forecast in the days to come.

Have a happy Valentine’s Day,

Cutter

