Port Wentworth police chief named interim city manager

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The current Port Wentworth police chief has been appointed interim city manager.

Chief Matt Libby was appointed interim on Monday, Feb. 14 after the previous city manager resigned.

Several other administrative staff resigned, causing Port Wentworth City Hall to be closed on Friday. City Hall reopened for drive-through services only on Monday morning.

All city utility services can be conducted through the drive-through, including starting new services and paying bills, according to the city. The drive-through will be opened from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the rest of the week.

The lobby of City Hall will remain close until further notice.

