Raffensperger endorses overlapping election investigators

Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is for the first time endorsing a separate agency hiring election investigators.

The plan will overlap what the Republican says is his own underfunded investigation unit.

Raffensperger on Monday also called on other Georgia leaders to send state troopers to provide security at polling places and election offices.

House Speaker David Ralston and Gov. Brian Kemp have been backing a plan for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to hire agents devoted to election inquiries.

Raffensperger has been under fire by former President Donald Trump for refusing to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Raffensperger was removed from the State Election Board last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

