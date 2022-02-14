Savannah native and Olympian, Oscar Chaplin passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oscar Chaplin III who was a two-time summer Olympian died suddenly at his home earlier this month, officials said.

According to Chaplin’s mother, he started sports at a young age, overcame a heart condition, and other medical issues with hard work and persistence.

Back in 2000, Chaplin represented Team USA in weightlifting and in 2004 the Olympic games.

“He believed, he was a believer, he wasn’t flamboyant, he wasn’t very open, very expressive, but I believe he had the heart for it. Isn’t that funny? Heart for it?” Rebecca Copeland Chaplin, Oscar’s mother said.

Chaplin retired from competing but that didn’t stop him from returning to the sport as a coach.

