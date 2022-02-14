Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah native and Olympian, Oscar Chaplin passes away

A photo from an article published about Oscar Chaplin III hangs in the Anderson Cohen...
A photo from an article published about Oscar Chaplin III hangs in the Anderson Cohen Weightlifting Center.(WTOC-TV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oscar Chaplin III who was a two-time summer Olympian died suddenly at his home earlier this month, officials said.

According to Chaplin’s mother, he started sports at a young age, overcame a heart condition, and other medical issues with hard work and persistence.

Back in 2000, Chaplin represented Team USA in weightlifting and in 2004 the Olympic games.

“He believed, he was a believer, he wasn’t flamboyant, he wasn’t very open, very expressive, but I believe he had the heart for it. Isn’t that funny? Heart for it?” Rebecca Copeland Chaplin, Oscar’s mother said.

Chaplin retired from competing but that didn’t stop him from returning to the sport as a coach.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah PD respond to E 54th St Shooting
Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street
One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee...
One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office reports escaped detainee has been located
Vendors set up in the center's exhibitor hall.
‘It’s a safe space for fellow nerds to come’: Animazing Con comes to Savannah Convention Center
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler

Latest News

Stuffed Animals donated by Hugaroo.
Hugaroo gift kids facing life-threatening illnesses
If you’ve thought about being a florist for a day, Valentine’s Day might not be the day you’d...
Flower shop receives extra help on Valentine’s Day
Enmarket Arena
Several major acts headed to The Enmarket Arena
Volunteers plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day on Tybee Island
Volunteers plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day on Tybee Island