SCAD presents ‘Black Artists in Music’ concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From Beyoncé to Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston to Stevie Wonder, this Black History Month you can enjoy a show featuring the music of true icons.

The Savannah College of Art and Design presents the Black Artists in Music concert this Wednesday night at the Lucas Theatre.

One of the performers from the show, current SCAD student and American Idol winner Candice Glover joined Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.