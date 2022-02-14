Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SCAD presents ‘Black Artists in Music’ concert

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From Beyoncé to Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston to Stevie Wonder, this Black History Month you can enjoy a show featuring the music of true icons.

The Savannah College of Art and Design presents the Black Artists in Music concert this Wednesday night at the Lucas Theatre.

One of the performers from the show, current SCAD student and American Idol winner Candice Glover joined Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah PD respond to E 54th St Shooting
Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street
One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee...
One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office reports escaped detainee has been located
Vendors set up in the center's exhibitor hall.
‘It’s a safe space for fellow nerds to come’: Animazing Con comes to Savannah Convention Center
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler

Latest News

Valentine’s Day baking with Ebony Clark
Valentine’s Day baking with Ebony Clark
Valentine’s Day baking with Ebony Clark
Valentine’s Day baking with Ebony Clark
SCAD presents ‘Black Artists in Music’ concert
SCAD presents ‘Black Artists in Music’ concert
How to make chocolate cherry bread pudding; perfect for Galentine’s Day
How to make chocolate cherry bread pudding; perfect for Galentine’s Day