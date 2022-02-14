SCCPSS board president to not seek re-election after health scare
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will have a new school board president next term.
Dr. Joe Buck announced he will not seek re-election to the seat. The decision comes after what his campaign called a health scare last Thursday.
Buck says a medical emergency, while not life-threatening, caused him to focus on his health and his family.
The election will be held on May 24.
