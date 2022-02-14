Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

SCCPSS board president to not seek re-election after health scare

Joe Buck
Joe Buck(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will have a new school board president next term.

Dr. Joe Buck announced he will not seek re-election to the seat. The decision comes after what his campaign called a health scare last Thursday.

Buck says a medical emergency, while not life-threatening, caused him to focus on his health and his family.

The election will be held on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah PD respond to E 54th St Shooting
Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street
One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee...
One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office reports escaped detainee has been located
Vendors set up in the center's exhibitor hall.
‘It’s a safe space for fellow nerds to come’: Animazing Con comes to Savannah Convention Center
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler

Latest News

City of Tybee Island
Tybee mayor feels voter roll question answered after meeting
System used in Beaufort Co. election offices part of nationwide hack
System used in Beaufort Co. election offices part of nationwide hack
File photo of alcohol in the store.
Voters will decide if Evans County retailers can sell packaged alcohol on Sundays
Process begins to create Wayne County elections board