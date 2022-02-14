Several major acts headed to The Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Enmarket Arena announced on Facebook six artist that are coming to Savannah.

Erykah Badu and Ja-Rule will take the stage with a Hip Hop and R&B concert May 29th.

Jason Aldean’s Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver will take place Oct 1.

The tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday.

