SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People can spend a lot of money on Valentine’s Day. But if it’s really the thought that counts, what’s more thoughtful than a homemade dessert for your sweetheart?

Dessert stylist and owner of Ecouture Dessert Styling, Ebony Clark, joined Morning Break to bake some delicious Valentine’s Day treats.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.