Black History Month: Tabernacle Baptist Church

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort has deep historic ties to the Reconstruction era and Civil War.

“Tabernacle Baptist Church structure goes back to 1811. It has a unique history,” Rev. Kenneth Hodges said.

That history, rich with challenges overcome. In 1863, slaves gathered here in the months before the emancipation proclamation was read and now one of the most celebrated of them is buried on these grounds.

“Robert Smalls is often called one of the first heroes of the Civil War,” Rev. Hodges said.

Smalls dominated headlines. The Beaufort man was born a slave but stole a Confederate ship and turned it over to Union forces. As if that wasn’t enough, he then served five terms in Congress.

“He was bigger than a party, he was bigger than a race, he was a humanitarian,” Rev. Hodges said.

His legacy honored at the church where he lays to rest, but also a few miles away at this art gallery.

Smalls isn’t the only Civil Rights hero with ties to Tabernacle though.

“On one night, 750 enslaved persons were liberated. They got back on the vessels, came back into Beaufort, and assembled in that Beaufort Church where they were addressed by Harriet Tubman,” Rev. Hodges said.

That’s right, it was a stop on the Underground Railroad and soon Tubman will be honored here, too. This is a model of what will eventually be a 14 foot tall monument at the church.

A project, Rev. Hodges says holds great importance.

“We have to do all that we can to preserve that history because people come from all over the world and they just want to be a part of it and they want to learn more about that part of the African American experience,” Rev. Hodges said.

He says that monument should be finished in the next year, but now the story of this church is extra important as more kids take field trips here during Black History Month. Rev. Hodges wants them to know the challenges this community has overcome, so the kids can be prepared for the ones they face in the future.

