Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Bright House opens in Savannah to help children in foster care

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new place in Savannah for families and children in crisis.

Savannah CASA opened the doors to the new Bright House foster care center.

CASA is an organization of volunteers who help and support children in foster care. This new center gives parents the opportunity to visit their child in a warmer environment.

Which is crucial for children in the foster care system.

For more information about Brightside Child and Family Advocacy, home to Savannah CASA and The Bright House, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah PD respond to E 54th St Shooting
Savannah Police respond to shooting on East 54th Street
One person was transported to the hospital after a pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee...
One person taken to hospital after pedestrian-involved accident on Ogeechee Road
Justin Creed Van Arsdale
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office reports escaped detainee has been located
Vendors set up in the center's exhibitor hall.
‘It’s a safe space for fellow nerds to come’: Animazing Con comes to Savannah Convention Center
FILE PHOTO
Verizon services returning to customers across Georgia

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Port Wentworth police chief named interim city manager
Ga. Department of Labor reports record number of jobs
Port Wentworth police chief named interim city manager
Port Wentworth police chief named interim city manager
Bright House opens in Savannah to help children in foster care
Bright House opens in Savannah to help children in foster care
Ga. Department of Labor reports record number of jobs
Ga. Department of Labor reports record number of jobs