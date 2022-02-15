Bright House opens in Savannah to help children in foster care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new place in Savannah for families and children in crisis.

Savannah CASA opened the doors to the new Bright House foster care center.

CASA is an organization of volunteers who help and support children in foster care. This new center gives parents the opportunity to visit their child in a warmer environment.

Which is crucial for children in the foster care system.

For more information about Brightside Child and Family Advocacy, home to Savannah CASA and The Bright House, visit their website.

