Bryan Co. Parks and Rec partners with Esports company to start competitive gaming league

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with an Esports organization to create an organized league for Bryan County residents and surrounding communities.

The county recreation department has partnered with GG Leagues to bring Esport Passes to those interested in competitive gaming.

Leagues are available for Mario Kart, Super Smash Brothers, Madden, Fortnite, and Rocket League. The sessions take place weekdays beginning at 7:00 p.m. beginning on April 18, 2022, depending on the league. The games can be played at home on PS5 (Madden, Rocket League, Fortnite), Xbox Series X/S (Madden, Rocket League, Fortnite), Switch (Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Rocket League, Fortnite), and PC/Mobile (Rocket League, Fortnite). Fortnite and Rocket League are free games on PC and mobile.

“The goal of this program is to increase our reach in terms of recreational program participation. Inclusion is our focus and there are so many individuals that enjoy participating in online gaming. We are excited to add Esports to our growing list of programs,” Bryan County Parks and Recreation Director Dr. Samose Mays said in a prepared statement.

Players registered for a league will compete against a different opponent online each week. Once the match is complete, players will report the score of the game on the match page. Players will then play one game each week (two for Smash Bros) until the regular season is complete. Once the regular season is complete, top teams from the league will participate in a playoff tournament.

The winner of the playoff tournament is the winner of the league.

For Fortnite specifically, players will join a 100 player custom lobby each week. The winner at the end of the season is determined based on the total points accumulated across the regular season.

Recreational league winners will receive a $20 gift card, champion t-shirt, and medal.

Players can sign up for the Bryan County Esport Pass by clicking here. The league is open to everyone.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.