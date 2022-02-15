Federal jury hears first day of testimony in trial of 3 men charged with hate crimes in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal jury heard from the first witnesses in the trial of three men charged with trying to kidnap Ahmaud Arbery and denying his rights.

Four witnesses took the stand, with the bulk of testimony coming from a GBI investigator.

Federal prosecutors led off with emotional testimony Tuesday from neighbors who were nearby when Arbery was killed.

The first man, Daniel Alcott, lived close enough to where Arbery died that his property was actually inside the crime scene. Alcott testified that he heard the shotgun blasts from inside his house, and went outside to see what happened.

Matt Albenze was another Satilla Shores resident who testified. And like we heard in the State’s case, he said he called a police non-emergency line to report seeing Arbery walking in a home under construction. Albenze said he needed an alcoholic drink after finding out what happened to Arbery after his call.

Rounding out the witness list for the morning and just after the lunch break were crime scene investigator Sgt. Sheila Ramos and GBI investigator Richard Dial.

Outside the courthouse, an Arbery family advocate spoke out about having to relive some of the same testimony and evidence presented in the State’s case just months ago.

“Why don’t they just admit, and the evidence is so overwhelming of their harmful actions, why wouldn’t they just save everybody the pain,” asked Barbara Arnwine, with the Transformative Justice Coalition.

Several of Arbery’s family members and their supporters talked about what they say has been a solid, and thorough job the assistant U.S. attorneys are doing.

“They have been…if you noticed, logical. They’ve gone through every single step so carefully. And I thought their exhibits, were fascinating. They’re a little bit better than what we saw before, because for the first time, I understood some things that I’ve been trying to figure out in my own head about the chase. I had kinda surmised what happened, but I thought they did a much better job showing the chase this time,” Arwine said.

Arnwine says she’s also been impressed with how Judge Wood has run the courtroom, and how attentive the jury was in the first day of testimony.

At one point, an attorney for Travis McMichael brought up concerns that one of the jurors wasn’t paying attention. The judge said she didn’t see any issues with the jury and their attention.

Court resumes for day two Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.