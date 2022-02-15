Sky Cams
GSU professor looks at the splurge companies take on purchasing Super Bowl ads

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans go to work Monday and the Super Bowl ads bring as much conversation as the Super Bowl game.

The Super Bowl serves, not just as the biggest pro football game of the season, but one of the biggest advertising platforms of the year. One Georgia Southern University professor we spoke to says companies put a lot on the line in a precious few moments to get your attention.

It’s what we talk about as much as the catches or the tackles. The Super Bowl commercials can be the genesis of catchphrases that become part of the culture. Dr. Jin-Woo Kim from the Parker College of Business says companies spend anywhere from $6 million to $7.5 million for an ad in the big game. That spot reaches an average of 100 million people in all age groups. He says some ads introduce a new product and some reinforce an image. He says it’s also one of the most attentive audiences of the year.

“Fifty percent of Super Bowl watchers, viewers, watch the Super Bowl just for the Super Bowl commercials,” Dr. Kim said.

He says funny or light hearted ads more often connect with viewers over more serious themes.

He says the public opinion on a commercial-good or bad - can stay with a company for months to come.

