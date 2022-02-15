Lowcountry police speak about gun safety around children

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 5-year-old child accidentally shot himself after finding a gun in a car Sunday afternoon in Beaufort.

The boy was rushed by helicopter to Charleston, S.C. after getting hold of a gun that wasn’t properly secured. Police now saying, his condition hasn’t improved.

“The child is still in serious, serious condition and is being attended to in MUSC. Obviously that kind of wound is very serious so it’s going to be a long road and the prognosis is unknown at this point,” Beaufort Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. George Erdel said.

The Beaufort Police captain says this kind of tragedy can be stopped, and the department encourages all gun owners to follow simple safety measures.

“You have to know where your gun is at all times, you have to be in control of where your gun is if you have one. If you’re exercising that right and that is your right, you have to exercise it in a way that’s responsible. Otherwise, we end up with tragedies like this,” Capt. Erdel said.

If you own a gun and have kids, Capt. Erdel recommends having a conversation with them about what firearms are capable of and reinforcing that they are not to be played with.

