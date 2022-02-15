Sky Cams
Mike Hostilo partners with non-profit to help Rincon families in need

Mike Hostilo’s team is participating in a drive at the H.E.L.P. Pantry in Rincon.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Mike Hostilo’s team is participating in a drive at the H.E.L.P. Pantry in Rincon.

It is on Feb. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They are distributing toiletries and shelf-stable food by appointments.

H.E.L.P. Pantry is located at 508 N. Richland Avenue.

Mike Hostilo partnered with the non-profit Ready 2 Connect.

To kick off the event, Mike Hostilo presented a check donation to the pantry.

