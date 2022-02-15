Pre-K lottery applications open for SCCPSS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have a 4 year old that you are hoping to get into Pre-K, the process is kicking off around the state, including here in Savannah.

On Tuesday, any parents that want to get their children enrolled in Pre-K can begin their application for Savannah-Chatham Schools. Since there is a limited number of spots, the district will start their lottery application process on Tuesday.

First, get prepared by getting your child’s birth certificate and proof of address as you have to submit that with the application. Then, grab your phone or computer and go the Savannah-Chatham’s website, click on the application for Pre-K and get started.

Pre-K students need to turn 4 years old before or on September 1, 2022. There are a total of 1,390 Pre-K seats available across the district for the fall. When you apply for a spot, you can select up to three schools for your child to attend Pre-K.

Once you submit the application and it is approved, your child will be entered in the lottery. There will be priority given to zone schools, if you put your zone school first in your list of three schools, you will get priority when you go through the lottery. The applications are open through March 4. Parents will be email on April 6, if they have been waitlisted or seated in a classroom.

Even though Pre-k education is not required, the district says it is beneficial for your child. “To prepare them for kindergarten,” said Amanda Drought, the program manager for early childhood education for SCCPSS. “Kindergarten is very academic and when we get them in Pre-K we do academics but we spend so much time building that foundation so when they do start kindergarten they are ready to move right on.”

This year marks the 30th year of Georgia’s Pre-K program and leaders say they are cautiously optimistic with the current COVID situation that this school year could be more traditional enrollment.

Statewide there was a drop in enrollment during the past school year, from around 84,000 students pre-pandemic to about 60,000 students. The Georgia Department and Early Care and Learning says they are slowly seeing those numbers go up but are still concerned enrollment could be down this fall.

The program manager at Savannah-Chatham says the pandemic has changed their focus a little for these kids that have lived nearly half their lives during the pandemic. More than ever before, they are focused on teaching their social and emotional skills.

“We are teaching academics but at first we are really focused on social, emotional and getting them acclimated to being in a classroom with a teacher and 22 other children,” Drought added.

In Savannah-Chatham this school year, enrollment is down, but they do expect that for the 2022-2023 school year they will see numbers of applicants that they had pre-pandemic. Which means, 300-400 students could be waitlisted.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.